Pedro Scooby makes a sexist comment and colleagues scold him

posted on 01/20/2022 12:07



(credit: reproduction)

In the early hours of this Thursday (20/1), Pedro Scooby caused a moment of discomfort among his colleagues in confinement by making a sexist comment.

Eliezer was talking about a Tinder case to the other inmates when he said he was talking to a “magazine cover” girl when Scooby tried to make a joke.

“It depends on the magazine, right? It’s the Rural Globe!”, laughed the athlete. But the comment was not very well received by the other brothers.

“Wow, what a most macho comment!” said Jessilane. “Yeah, it went bad, it went really bad, Scooby!”, completed Slovenia. “Really ugly”, agreed Natalia. But not everyone understood what he said. Vyni wanted to know about the case. “Why is it wrong to say that?” he asked.

“It’s as if he were comparing the woman to an animal”, explained Natalia. “It’s not really cool!”, added the model.

After the awkward moment, the participants encouraged Eliezer to continue the story to break the heavy atmosphere that was forming between the participants. At the time, Tiago Abravanel was quiet, just watching the situation, as well as Douglas Silva.