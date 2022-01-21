Pedro Scooby says he doesn’t know what he’s doing in reality

Pedro Scooby, participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), told during the presentations that he still doesn’t know what he’s doing in reality. The surfer thanked him for living this moment with the brothers.

“Each one has their reasons, their war, their battle and they will have their victory God willing. I’m happy to be sharing this moment with you. I just want to continue living it there and thank you”, he began. Douglas Silva asked Scooby to tell him why he was on the BBB and the surfer was visibly embarrassed:

Why am I here? I don’t know either.. Actually I don’t even know how I got here, but actually, that’s it. I think it’s the experience. Every day I learn something new and the experience is so fucked up.

Pedro also said that he likes to talk and meet new people. “Anyone who knows me knows that I like to exchange ideas and share my story too. I’ve won in life and I want to be able to pass and help whoever needs it.”