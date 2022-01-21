Peru declares climate emergency over oil spill – News

This Thursday (20), the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, will sign a decree through which a climate emergency will be declared. Brigades struggle to contain an oil spill caused by waves after the eruption of a volcano in Tonga, whose damage extended to 21 beaches in the center of the country.

The spill was caused by anomalous waves, on Saturday (15), along the Peruvian coast, hours after the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, as a tanker unloaded oil through pipelines to the La Pampilla refinery. de Ventanilla, from the Spanish company Repsol.

The Environmental Assessment and Inspection Agency (Oefa, for its acronym in Spanish) said in a statement that, as of this Thursday, the area affected by the spill, according to aerial views obtained using drones, had increased to 1.7 million. square meters of land and 1.2 million square meters at sea.

“Lifeless birds have been identified,” the agency added.

This Wednesday (19), the Peruvian government described the spill as “the worst ecological disaster” in Lima in recent times, as it endangered flora and fauna in two natural areas, and demanded that Repsol immediately compensate for the damage.

Repsol said in a statement on Thursday that a team of divers designated by it was exploring the underwater damage from the spill, and that it had installed more than 2,500 m of containment barriers, in addition to 10 vessels with brigades of 50 people that are recovering the product dumped into the sea.

“We regret that we have not adequately communicated all of our commitments and actions taken to address the impact” of the oil spill, the company said.

