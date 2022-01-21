Phil Spencer Confirms Call of Duty Won’t Be Xbox Exclusive

Fans of Call of Duty It’s from PlayStation, we have good news for you: Phil Spencer has just confirmed that the famous war franchise will continue to come to consoles Sony.

After the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, one of the great unknowns that remains is in relation to which titles from the producer become exclusive to Xbox. And what would perhaps be the biggest concern was in relation to the fate of CoD from June 2023, when the developer’s purchase process must be finalized.

On his Twitter profile, however, the Xbox boss reassured fans — and Sony itself, which had said it hoped “that Microsoft will respect contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games remain cross-platform.”

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

On the social network, Spencer said he made some calls to leaders of the competitor. “I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to to maintain Call of Duty on PlayStation“, said the executive. He also affirmed that Sony is “an important part of the industry” and that it values ​​its relationship with the rival.

Apparently, regardless of whether Activision Blizzard becomes part of Microsoft Gaming, with some of its franchises and new games being Xbox exclusives, at least in relation to CoD things will remain unchanged. You can breathe a sigh of relief!