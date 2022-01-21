Phil Spencer trusts Sony and Nintendo because they will do nothing to harm this industry • Eurogamer.pt

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, confessed that trust Sony and Nintendo because they are two companies that work in the video game industry and fight for it, but it doesn’t say the same about other technology giants.

In conversation with WashingtonPost, Spencer commented that he trusts Valve, Nintendo and Sony because he knows they will do nothing to harm the video game industry, but he fears what companies like Google, Apple and Amazon could do.

At a time when companies like Apple, Google, Meta, Netflix, Amazon and Tencent are starting to invest more and more in the video game industry, Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard King to strengthen its position in the most varied segments, from consoles to PC and mobile, something that is closely related to growing competition and new entrants in the industry.

“They have a long history in video games.,” Spencer said of the current major companies dealing with the video game industry. “Nintendo won’t do anything to harm gaming in the long run as it’s their business. Sony is the same and I trust them, same for Valve.”

“When we look at Microsoft’s other big competitors in technology, Google has search and Chrome, Amazon has shopping, Facebook has social, all those large-scale consumer businesses. are important to these other tech companies, about how many consumers they reach, gaming can be that for us.”

Spencer says Microsoft Gaming’s unique perspective is that they don’t focus on one device, something he sees as a turning point for gaming and an opportunity for the consumer.