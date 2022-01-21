Phil Spencer wants to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation • Eurogamer.com

Phil Spencer shared on Twitter that he wants to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, one of the biggest developments in the video game industry, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming has been talking about what this means for the company’s future, but has also expressed confidence in Sony, Nintendo and Valve as protectors of the gaming industry. videogames, while other tech giants don’t inspire you with the same feeling.

Now, through his Twitter, Spencer commented that he has already talked to the leaders of Sony and that he expressed the desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, a message that will certainly give a lot to talk about over the next few days.

“This week I had good calls with the leaders of Sony. I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.”

“Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationship,” concluded Spencer.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming talks about “existing agreements” and this could mean that Sony already has something agreed for the next Call of Duty, which will be released in late 2022, expressing that this agreement will be maintained, but does not exactly confirm that the 2023 Call of Duty will be out on PlayStation.

