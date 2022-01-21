Phil Spencer wants to revive several Activision Blizzard King series • Eurogamer.pt

Phil Spencer confessed that he will speak with Activision Blizzard studios about the return of various series and that he will find out which properties each team wants to work on.

In an interview with TheWashingtonPost, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming expressed the desire to see several names resurrect and leaves hope for several new games in series like Guitar Hero.

Spencer says he wants to give Activison Blizzard studios more freedom and doesn’t want them all focused solely on Call of Duty, especially since there’s a rich catalog of properties to explore.

“I looked at the list of properties, I mean, let’s do it! ‘King’s Quest,’ ‘Guitar Hero’…I should have known this, but I think they have ‘HeXen’,” Spencer said, adding that he will speak with the studios about working on various series.

“We hope to have the ability to work with them when the deal is done to make sure we have the resources to work on shows that I love from my childhood and that the teams really want. I’m looking forward to those conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increase capacity.”

Just this week, Bobby Kotick, the current CEO of Activision Blizzard, expressed a desire to see Microsoft resurrect Guitar Hero and Skylanders once it takes ownership of the properties.