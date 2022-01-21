Piton regains space at Corinthians

Lucas Piton made his professional debut for Corinthians in the last match of the 2019 season, assisted Gustagol’s goal and lived a fulminant trajectory from there. After ups and downs, he regained space at the club in 2022 and seems to be experiencing a decisive start to the year for his sequence at Parque São Jorge.

Taken from Copinha by Tiago Nunes to travel to the United States in the Corinthians pre-season, started the team at the beginning of 2020 and pleased the fans, but ended up falling out of production as the games went on. Sidcley and Carlos Augusto began to act and the young man was left behind.

The departure of the second and the bad phase of the first gave Piton the opportunity to reappear, but he was unable to give the expected response. It was so low that Corinthians went to get Fábio Santos for the sector and, even at 35/36 years old, since October he has played the second most games of his entire career in this space of time.

Piton had a good moment in 2021, under the command of Vagner Mancini, when the coach briefly instituted the three defenders in the team. With more freedom to attack, he scored a goal and gave two assists in five games in the final stretch of Paulista and in matches of Sul-Americana.

With the arrival of Sylvinho and the resumption of the defensive four line, however, Piton played badly in two duels against Atlético-GO, one of them being decisive for the elimination in the Copa do Brasil. Then began his “long and dark winter”, an expression coined by the poet Luis Guimarães Júnior to describe a period away from his father’s house – metaphorically, from the happiness of home.

After the games against Goiás, still in May last year, there were four games with Piton on the bench, returning to play only against Fluminense, on June 27, away from home.

This absence would still be minimal compared to what was to come. Lucas was three months without entering the field, receiving a new opportunity only on October 5, against Bahia. After playing against Cuiabá, on November 13, he started in one out of every three team duels in the final stretch.

The series a little more positive served, apparently, to give the coach Sylvinho the confidence to choose him as a starter at the beginning of the year. This is how Piton appeared in both training games held in the pre-season, against Internacional de Limeira and Audax..

Against Ferroviária, on Tuesday, the most likely thing is that he will maintain the condition and start the year among the holders again, now under the pressure of response that, as a younger man, he might not have had in previous seasons. In addition, the arrival of Bruno Melo is an indication that this could be a last chance for the boy.

