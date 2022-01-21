Plane missing since WWII found in India – News

A plane that went missing in World War II was found in a remote area of ​​the Himalayas, India, almost 80 years after it went missing and after a complicated search in which three guides died.

The C-46 transport ship, which took off from Kunming (South China), was flying with 13 people on board when it disappeared in a storm in the mountainous state of Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of 1945.





“The plane was never heard from again. It just disappeared,” explained Clayton Kuhles, an American adventurer who led the mission at the request of the son of one of the crash victims.





The expedition lasted for months, during which Kuhles and a team of local guides crossed rivers that were up to their chests and camped in freezing temperatures. Three guides died of hypothermia at the start of the mission during a snowstorm.

Ultimately, the team found the plane on a snow-covered mountain last month and was able to identify the fuselage by the tail number. Inside there were no human remains.

Bill Scherer, the orphaned son who asked for the mission, said he was “happy just to know where” his father is. “I’m sad but happy at the same time,” he said in an email to AFP sent from New York.

“I grew up without a father. All I think about is my poor mother getting a telegram and finding out my father is missing and her having to stay with me, a 13-month-old baby,” he added.





Hundreds of American military planes disappeared in operations in India, China and Myanmar during World War II, either because of the attack of Japanese forces or because of the weather.



