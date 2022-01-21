Plane with countryman Bruno heading to Uberlândia lands in Sorocaba after pilot finds fault | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

A private plane carrying singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, his wife and son, had to make an unscheduled landing in Sorocaba (SP) on Thursday night (20), after a problem. According to the couple’s son, there was a failure in a turbine.

In addition to the family, a friend of the couple was also on the aircraft, which took off from São Paulo (SP) bound for Uberlândia (MG).

In a video posted on a social network (watch below), the singer’s son, Enzo, said that a plane’s engine “blew up” and that an “emergency landing” had to be made. “Wow, it was hard, but it’s okay, thank God,” said the boy, who is also a singer. The video, however, was deleted minutes later.

Son of singer Bruno talks about emergency landing in Sorocaba: ‘It was difficult’

According to the advice of the country duo, the pilot stated that there was no declaration of emergency at any time and that the alternative landing procedure was adopted as a “precaution” to check the plane.

“As a precaution, at 9:10 pm, the private aircraft had to return to check a light warning. The procedure was carried out normally and in complete safety. .

After landing, passengers continued their journey by car. Bruno and his family are at home, in the city of Uberlândia, and did not need medical attention.

Sorocaba State Airport “Bertram Luiz Leupolz” also reported that there was no emergency procedure on site.

“In this type of situation, specific protocols must be followed and recorded. However, nothing was recorded or done. In emergency landings, the armed forces and the Fire Department must be called, but none of this was done. If a turbine had blown , her traces would have fallen by the wayside and here would be her remains.”