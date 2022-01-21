Plane with countryman Bruno makes unscheduled landing in Sorocaba after pilot finds fault | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

A private plane carrying singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, the countryman’s wife and son, had to make an unscheduled landing in Sorocaba (SP) on Thursday night (20), after a failure. According to the couple’s son, there was an engine failure.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In addition to the family, a friend of the couple was also on the aircraft, which took off from São Paulo (SP) bound for Uberlândia (MG).

In a video posted on a social network (watch below), the singer’s son, Enzo, said it was necessary to make an “emergency landing” after a blowout in a turbine, referring to the plane’s engine.

“Wow, it was hard, but it’s okay, thank God,” said the boy, who is also a singer. The video, however, was deleted minutes later.

Son of singer Bruno talks about emergency landing in Sorocaba: ‘It was difficult’

Subsequently, the advice of the country duo reported that, according to the pilot, there was no declaration of emergency at any time and that the alternative landing procedure was adopted as a “precaution” to check the plane.

“As a precaution, at 9:10 pm, the private aircraft had to return to check a light warning. The procedure was carried out normally and in complete safety. .

After landing, passengers continued their journey by car. Bruno and his family are at home, in the city of Uberlândia, and did not need medical attention.

Sorocaba State Airport “Bertram Luiz Leupolz” and the São Paulo State Air Department (Daesp) also reported that there was no emergency procedure at the site.

“In this type of situation, specific protocols must be followed and recorded. However, nothing was recorded or done. In emergency landings, the armed forces and the Fire Department must be called, but none of this was done. If a turbine had blown , her traces would have fallen along the way and here would be her remains”, says the airport.

Images show plane going into Rio airport in October:

VIDEO: Plane launches into Santos Dumont Airport

Maiara reported a scare earlier this month after the plane hit a bird:

Maiara talks about scare after the plane with the singer hits a bird when taking off from Navegantes