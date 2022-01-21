PlayStation 2021 Retrospective: See the global stats

The “PlayStation 2021 Retrospective” is now live, and Sony has revealed some interesting data about the past year. In addition to delivering individual player summaries on consoles, information on “global community statistics” was shared on the portal.

When accessing the site, the user can see details of hours spent on games, as well as in-game statistics of exclusive games and PS Plus numbers. Check it out below:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

More than 19 billion likes given or shared;

More than 9.4 million deliveries made;

45 million km traveled;

55 thousand broken boots;

returnal

Hollowseeker was the most popular weapon;

Malformed Kerberonyx was the player’s tormentor;

More than 4.9 million avenger scouts;

More than 12 million hours played;

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension

34.6% unlocked all weapons;

26.1% found all Craigger Bears;

88.9% defeated Dr. Nefarious Megalopolis;

67% found Kit;

PlayStation Plus

In 2021, Sony offered 37 monthly games;

Destruction AllStars

More than 107 million beats;

More than 38 million hero vehicles summoned;

35 million vehicles burned;

Over 1 billion points in Mayhem

How was your PlayStation 2021 retrospective? Share with us on Instagram and tag the @meups_oficial in stories!

Make your PlayStation 2021 retrospective

If you like to know which game you enjoyed the most, how many trophies you’ve won and other data like this, the time has come. Click here to learn how to access your PlayStation 2021 retrospective.