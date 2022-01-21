PlayStation Creator Doesn’t Like Metaverse and VR Devices

Ken Kutaragi, the creator of the PlayStation, revealed that he is not a big fan of some technologies present in the gamer universe. During an interview with Bloomberg, he criticized the use of VR devices and compared the metaverse to messaging sites, due to the avatars used by players.

Kutaragi is now the leader of Ascent Robotics, a Tokyo-based startup funded by Sony and SBI Holdings with a mission to bring the real and virtual world closer together without the use of gadgets and with a focus on hologram reproduction. While Sony, Apple and other companies are eyeing VR devices, it’s going against the grain.

Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can’t agree with that. These devices are annoying.

As for the metaverse, Kutaragi’s critique is as follows:

Being in the real world is pretty important, but the metaverse is about doing the “almost real” in the virtual world, and I don’t see the point in doing that. Would you rather be a polished avatar rather than yourself? This is no different from anonymous messaging sites.

