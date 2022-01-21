PoderData: Lula reaches 42% of voting intentions; opponents, added together, have 45%

The PoderData survey released this Thursday 20th indicates that Lula (PT) maintains a comfortable lead in the race towards the presidency in October. He appears with 42% of voting intentions – all opponents, together, reach 45%, which indicates the possibility of victory for the PT in the 1st round.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in 2nd place, with 28%. Next are Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 8%; Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 3%; João Doria (PSDB) and André Janones (Avante), with 2% each; Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1% each. Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) did not reach 1%.

In the previous round, between December 19 and 21, Lula had 40%, compared to 30% for Bolsonaro. Moro scored 7%, Ciro and Doria 4% each.

The 2nd round projections indicate Lula’s victory in any scenario:

against Bolsonaro, by 54% to 32%;

against Moro, by 49% to 26%;

against Ciro, by 47% to 19%;

and against Doria, by 48% to 16%.

Bolsonaro (38%), in turn, appears technically tied with Ciro (42%). The former captain (34%) repeats the scenario in the dispute with Moro (33%).

The PoderData survey was carried out through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 511 cities in the 27 units of the Federation from January 16 to 18, 2022. The margin of error is more or less two percentage points.