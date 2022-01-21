‘Pokémon UNITE’ arrives with audio and interface in Portuguese – JBox

Yesterday (19), in a new update, the Portuguese version in Pokemon UNITE, with interface and audio in Portuguese in the voiceover/narration parts. It is worth mentioning that the parts with spoken audio are not so many in the game, but now they are also in our language (the only thing that remains the same are the sounds that pokemons make).

the game has been released in July for Nintendo Switch, and in September for Android and iOS mobile devices. This is the franchise’s first MOBA, the acronym comes from massive online battle arena, in free translation, online multiplayer battle arena.

Development is by the studio TiMi, from Tencent, responsible for games like honor of kings and Call of Duty: Mobile. Set on the island Aeos, players form teams of five Pokémon to compete with each other and the one with the highest score wins.

The game arrived in English, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese, later gaining French, Italian, Spanish and German. At the time, no Portuguese version was announced. Players will be able to create their own custom trainers, choosing clothing, skin tone and other characteristics.

The game was won Brazil Game Awards 2021 at Best Mobile Game category.

The first games of pokemon were Red and Green (in Japan), released in 1996 for Game Boy. The international release, however, was of the versions Red and blue, in 1998, slightly modified (later the version yellow).

The franchise has since been a huge worldwide success, also having anime, manga, various types of licensed products and, of course, several other games. Every time a game with new Pokemon is released, it is considered to be a “new generation”. We are currently in the eighth generation of the series.

In every game debut of the main series, a TV animation is produced taking place in the new continent. But, with the facilities of social networks, the Pokémon Company has been diversifying content through other means, offering a series of options through YouTube.

The main animated series tells the story of Ash Ketchum (Satoshi, in the original Japanese), an aspiring Pokémon trainer. Alongside Pikachu, his first Pokémon, Ash begins the journey to become a master, exploring regions, meeting new friends and facing the evil plans of Team Rocket – a corporation that kidnaps powerful Pokémon, but is often represented by a trio of clumsy villains.

At the turn of 1999 to 2000, it was a fever when it was shown in Brazil by TV Record and cartoon Network, yielding albums of figurines, clothes, CDs, bowls, various toys, official magazines and an infinity of related products. Subsequently, it also had seasons shown on Rede Globo and TV network!, in addition to having some phases available in the Netflix and Prime Video and the Pokémon TV app.

