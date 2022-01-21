Pokémon Unite, free mobile game, is now in Brazilian Portuguese – Games – Tecnoblog

Pokemon Unite finally received the update with support for our language. Starting this Thursday (20), you can play with texts and audios located in Brazilian Portuguese, with the right to dubbed narration. The update is now available both in the Nintendo Switch version of the game and on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.



Pokemon Unite (Image: Handout/Nintendo)

the location of Pokemon Unite it was a much-requested update by MOBA fans. In addition to making the game more accessible to people who do not know other languages, such as English, having the option to put the game in Brazilian Portuguese shows that our region is increasingly relevant for international video game developers.

It is worth noting that the localization for Brazilian Portuguese was very well done, especially the narration during the matches. Some terms were not only translated, but also adapted. The expression “What a goal!”, for example, became “What a goal!”, which fits much more with our culture than simply “What a goal!”.

In addition, the Pokémon Company localized the entire Pokemon Unite, including “hold items”, monster moves and classes, and patch notes. This novelty should help beginners and even attract new users who prefer to play in their local language.

With Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite is the second game in the franchise to receive official and complete localization in Brazilian Portuguese. Will we have titles from the main series translated into our language in the future? I’m sure that if this happens in the ninth generation games, it will be a very welcome news for Brazilian fans.

How to put Pokemon Unite in Brazilian Portuguese

To put Pokemon Unite in Brazilian Portuguese is very simple. First of all, update the game to the latest version on Nintendo Switch (Ver. 1.4.1) or mobile (Ver. 1.4.1.2). After that, follow the steps below on either of the two platforms: