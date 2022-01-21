Pokémon Unite receives a new update and the support for Brazilian Portuguese is one of the highlights ⋆

Not long ago, I called attention (via MMORPGBR) for some information released by the producer masaaki Hashino, with regard to the news that would soon arrive for the MOBA pokemon unite. At the time, the Japanese’s report left Brazilian fans very excited, since one of the promises was the offer of support for the infamous “PT-BR”. Then, today, January 20th, the promised update was released and Brazilian players will now be able to check out the game in their national language… let’s check out the highlights of the update?

Reduce lag in online games in a simple way Try ExitLag for free, program created by players for players in order to reduce lag and free up congested areas of your connection, offering gameplay without the dreaded crashes of slowdowns. Click here and try it out!

Of course, the support for Brazilian Portuguese, which is now available in Pokémon Unite, ended up being one of the highlights of the update released for the game. However, this was not the only news. That is, in addition to support for “PT-BR” and other languages, the game received a content pack “headed” by Pokémon Trevenant. This little monster can now be selected as a playable character and, according to the devs, its value can be verified in performing defensive roles, that is, the teams have just gained a great protector.

To top it off, the update introduced a new set of Holowear (entitled to a Charizard Armor Style), made UI changes, and squashed a fair amount of bugs. In general, players received news of different types and the game ended up becoming much more accessible, due to the support for Brazilian Portuguese. So, if you already enjoyed the MOBA Pokémon Unite, now you will have more reasons to focus on the game and the electrifying disputes promoted by it. If you want to know more about the update, just check the publication that was released on game’s official website.