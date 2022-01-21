Pokémon UNITE receives texts and dubbing in Portuguese

As promised, Pokemon UNITE received support for Brazilian Portuguese. The novelty arrived in the most recent update of the game, made available in the early hours of this Thursday (20), and includes the location of the menus, texts and dubbing in our language.

On Twitter, players shared snippets of gameplay showing and praising the voice acting. The most commented detail among fans is the moment when the narrator of the match lets out a “what a great goal!”, which indicates when a Pokémon deposits a large amount of points in the enemy base.

It’s the final stretch! What a GOAL of location #PokemonUNITE into our language, our way! WE WON! pic.twitter.com/Sn8sSd0Roh — Life of WHAT A GOAL! ⚽ (@VidaDeTreinador) January 20, 2022

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

My God, WHAT A GOAL!! It’s really happening, I can’t believe it! 😱😱 WHAT A GOAL YOU MADE @PokemonUnite #PokemonUNITE #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/peXCV0uOci — Guuh BoLaxa – GotchaBR (@Gotcha_br) January 20, 2022

More news for Pokemon UNITE

Version 1.4.1.2 of Pokemon UNITE still brought bug fixes and technical changes. One of the characters that underwent changes was Dragonite, who had his basic attack range reduced and damage reduced for “Hyper Beam”.

Dragonite’s “Extreme Speed” ability has had increased range, reduced cooldown, and bug fixes. The Unite move, “Draconic Impact”, has suffered a move demotion.

Tsareena’s basic attack speed has been increased, while “Triple Pin” has had its effects and damage to opponents reduced. HP restoration has been increased for the move “Stomping” and “Planaplant” has had a nerf to moves and an increased cooldown.

Other Pokémon that received modifications and corrections to their abilities are: Talonflame, Lucario, Charizard, Decidueye, Machamp, Gengar, Zeraora, and Garchomp. For details on each, visit the game’s official website.

Pokemon UNITE is available for free for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices (Android and iOS).