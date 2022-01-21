Polarization of the election already affects the exchange rate, says BC president

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday that the institution monitors volatility in the markets, which can be amplified by the electoral debate, and guaranteed that the autarchy is prepared to intervene in the exchange whenever necessary. “The polarization of elections already affects exchange rate volatility a little. We are prepared to act with any volume of intervention that is necessary, but we do not think that pre-established volumes of exchange intervention are a good solution”, he said, in participation in the Latin Annual Conference -Americana of Santander.

He added: “We tend to compare it with the last elections, when the debate started in the center and gradually became polarized. Now we have a very polarized situation with some candidates signaling that they can move towards the center.”

indebtedness

The president of the Central Bank also said that people, companies and governments came out of the pandemic more indebted, but recalled that there is still no problem of default in Brazil. “The increase in household indebtedness in recent months is well focused on the real estate sector. I am not extremely concerned from a systemic point of view, but there is a concern,” he said.

USA

Campos Neto also said that financial conditions in the United States are still much more relaxed than in other countries. “With inflation around 7% in the US, markets are reviewing their financial conditions, but they are reacting well to this repricing in the US,” he said. “Stocks in developed countries are doing very well, with software companies doing better,” he said.