Pope Benedict XVI was silent on pedophilia cases in the Catholic Church, says German report

ROME – A German investigation commissioned by the Church this Thursday, 20, accused the Pope Bento XVI of “irregularity” in dealing with cases of sexual abuse during his tenure in the Archdiocese of Munich between 1977 and 1982.

The law firm that carried out the investigation said the allegations of Benedict XVI of not having direct knowledge of the cases were not credible. And his findings resulted in a sharp judgment on one of the most influential Catholic figures of the last century.

At a press conference to release the report, the lawyers said Benedict XVI can be accused of wrongdoing in four cases, including one in which he knowingly accepted a priest into his archdiocese, even after the cleric had been convicted of sexual abuse in a criminal court.

“Current findings indicate that Cardinal Ratzinger was aware of the priest’s story,” said Martin Pusch, one of the lawyers involved in the report.

The report, commissioned by the Archdiocese of Munich and compiled by the German law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, provides an extremely rare look at how someone who became pope acted behind the scenes in one of the defining crises of the modern Church. The cases refer to a period long before the scale of clerical abuse that is now public knowledge.

The report, released after a midday press conference, looks at decades of cases in the archdiocese.

Part of the report focuses on one pedophile priest in particular, Rev. Peter Hullermann. Allegations surfaced against Hullermann in the late 1970s, and in 1980 – when Ratzinger was archbishop – he was transferred from his Essen diocese to Munich to undergo “therapy”.

German press reports have long raised questions about the retired pope’s complicity in allowing the priest to remain in church work involving children and continue to commit abuse.

In 1986, Hullermann had a suspended prison sentence for abusing children, but was still allowed to remain in the church. He was only removed in 2010, when it was discovered that he was still working with children.

The former pope provided 82 pages of written responses and information, the law firm said.

The Vatican said in a statement that it would pay “appropriate attention” to the report and reiterated the Church’s “shame and remorse for the abuses committed by clerics against minors”.

The personal secretary of Benedict XVI, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even before Thursday’s investigation was released, the multi-continental abuse scandal remained a sensitive part of Benedict’s legacy. During his tenure as pontiff, he dealt with an explosion of cases across the global Church, in what represented Catholicism’s biggest crisis in decades.

He went further than his predecessor, John Paul II, in addressing the problems, removing hundreds of priests and meeting with victims of clerical abuse in the United States – the first such meeting for a pope. But lawyers saw his steps as insufficient, noting that he was slow to understand the systemic nature of the clerics’ crimes and their cover-up.

Most significantly, he did not punish bishops who buried cases or transferred known abusers to new parishes. And he enacted few significant reforms to protect the church before stepping down in 2013, citing what he described as his “advanced age.”

Some church observers say that Benedict XVI, who has spent his career defending the Church against outside forces such as secularism, has helped fuel the Vatican’s penchant for secrecy in abuse cases. Benedict XVI has perhaps more direct knowledge of the crisis than any modern Catholic figure, because he presided over the Vatican’s powerful doctrinal department – which oversees cases of abuse and punishment – before becoming pope.

The current Archbishop of Munich and Freising is Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a close ally of Francis and a member of the pope’s advisory council. Last year, Marx wanted to step down, saying he felt it necessary to “share responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse committed by church officials in recent decades”, which included institutional and systemic failures. But Francis rejected Marx’s resignation, saying he should continue as a “pastor” and carry out reforms.

Marx was due to give a brief statement on Thursday afternoon, but his office said he would give a more complete answer next week.

“Due to the expected scope of the report, which spans the period from 1945 to 2019, it will take time to deal with the content,” he said. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES