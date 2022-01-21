Powerful tea to decrease insomnia and get back to sleep well

Insomnia is a health problem that affects millions of Brazilians and directly interferes with the performance of the day. Simple routine tasks become exhausting and stress ends up predominating. In other words, sleeping well is essential for health, as well as mood and physical disposition. However, a simple and powerful tea can be a holy remedy for sleepless nights.

Causes of insomnia can be varied

A survey released by the Instituto do Sono, in São Paulo, revealed that difficulty sleeping has affected almost 70% of Brazilians in the pandemic. In addition, about 60% of people wake up more often during the night. The survey heard 1,600 people from 24 states in Brazil, through a virtual questionnaire, according to Agência Brasil.

The causes that lead to the loss of the ability to sleep can be quite varied. Among them, hormonal disorder stands out. Hormones are responsible for providing good nights sleep and rest for the body and mind.

When there is a derangement in the body, such as a drop in blood sugar during the night, cortisol rises. This is the hormone that increases anxiety and stress levels. Consequently, sleep is compromised and rest even more so. This is just one of the reasons that lead to insomnia, but almost all of them are linked to stress and cortisol levels.

Insomnia can be alleviated and resolved through tea

The tea capable of relieving the symptoms of insomnia and allowing a good night’s rest is guava leaf tea. Not very common, this drink provides many benefits to the body.

To prepare guava leaf tea, simply mix a spoon with dried leaves of the tree in 250 ml of boiling water. Cover the pan with the lid or a plate and let it rest for 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and drink it 1 hour before going to bed.

The consumption of this tea should not be prolonged for several days in a row. If insomnia persists, see a specialist.