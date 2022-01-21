Promotion: 3 months of EA Play for only R$ 19.90

Three month offer for the price of one is valid for Playstation users only

In partnership with Sony, developer Electronic Arts has announced a new offering on its gaming platform. Now, paying the BRL 19.90, PlayStation users will be able to enjoy subscribing to the EA Play service for three months.

Without the promotion, with the same value, users had access to the catalog for only one month. The promotional value that entitles you to three months for the price of one is now available and runs until February 8 on the PS Store.

In this way, by subscribing to the plan, players will be able to access exclusive discounts on more than 60 games within the EA Play platform. In addition, of course, to have early access to the developer’s releases.

It is worth mentioning that at the end of the discount period (90 days), the user will pay for the next months individually if they do not cancel the service, returning to the amount of R$ 19.90/month or choosing the annual subscription of R$ 109.90.

EA’s gaming platform features titles such as Star Wars: Fallen Order, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, FIFA 22, Madden NFL, NBA 2K. In addition to It Takes Two, game that won the Brazil Game Awards 2021 in the Game of the Year category.

Promotion valid for PlayStation only

According to the regulations, the promotion is eligible “only for new EA Play subscribers and eligible subscribers returning to EA Play”.



– Continues after advertising –

Also according to EA itself, the promotion does not include Xbox players.

“From now until February 8, new members can get more games with exclusive rewards, exclusive content, and unlimited access to EA’s top titles for the price of one month! (Offer not valid on Xbox),” the platform posted on Twitter. .







Horizon Forbidden West showcases Aloy’s companions in her new adventure

Guerrilla Games has also released a new poster showing the threats of the Forbidden West.



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: EA Play