PSN has promotion of PS4 and PS5 games with up to 90% off

The PlayStation Store started, last Wednesday (19), the promotion “Unmissable Offers”. The saldão has PS4 and PS5 games up to 90% off.

According to PlayStation, there are almost 600 promotional titles, including full games, item packs, expansions and DLCs. Among the highlights are names such as The Forest, persona 5, overcooked, bayonetta and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Remembering that the promotion can be taken advantage of until February 3, at 4:59 pm (Brasilia time). See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers or access the complete catalog to see all the bargains:

The Forest (60% discount, from BRL 104.90 to BRL 41.96);

Friday the 13th: The Game (75% discount, from BRL 74.50 to BRL 18.62);

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition (85% discount, from BRL 339.99 to BRL 50.99);

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition (72% discount, from BRL 291.50 to BRL 81.62);

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (85% discount, from BRL 179.50 to BRL 26.92);

prototype 2 (85% discount, from BRL 214.90 to BRL 32.23);

Detroit: Become Human (50% discount, from BRL 71.50 to BRL 35.75);

overcooked (75% discount, from BRL 70.90 to BRL 17.72);

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 (50% discount, from BRL 179.99 to BRL 89.99);

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition (75% discount, from BRL 199.50 to BRL 49.87);

Shenmue I and II (80% discount, from BRL 179.50 to BRL 35.90);

Mighty No. 9 (85% discount, from BRL 99.90 to BRL 14.98);

Cave Digger: Riches (90% discount, from BRL 53.90 to BRL 5.39);

bayonetta (60% discount, from BRL 103.90 to BRL 41.56);

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (85% discount, from BRL 83.50 to BRL 12.52);

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (70% discount, from BRL 119.99 to BRL 35.99);

Dragon Ball Fighterz (85% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 37.48);

The Last Guardian (50% discount, from R$99.50 to R$49.75).

So, what do you think of the discounts offered by the PlayStation Store? Which game do you plan to buy on sale? Leave your comment below!