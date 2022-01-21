Putin and Maduro Talk by Phone About Moscow-Caracas Cooperation

Kremlin reported that countries discussed the coronavirus situation and talked about ‘strengthening the sovereignty’ of Venezuela

SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL / AFP

Representatives of Venezuela and Russia spoke by phone this Thursday



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, spoke by phone this Thursday, 20th, with his counterpart from Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and both reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Caracas at various levels, according to the Kremlin. “They agreed to activate Russian-Venezuelan contacts at various levels,” the Russian presidency reported, noting that Putin expressed his “unwavering support for the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities to strengthen sovereignty and ensure the country’s economic and social development.” The two leaders discussed current issues of relations between the two countries, as well as the progress of joint projects in the areas of trade, economy and energy.

“The importance of continuing cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, including the provision of Russian vaccines to Venezuela, was underscored,” the Kremlin added. Putin and Maduro also confirmed their intention to “maintain close coordination” with international organizations “in accordance with the principles of strategic association that govern the relations of the two states”. Russia is one of the biggest political and commercial allies of the government of Nicolás Maduro, in power since 2013. Ties between the two countries were strengthened during the government of the late President Hugo Chávez and remain in the Maduro government, even after that, in 2019. , several countries in the international community withdrew their recognition as president, after being re-elected in controversial elections a year earlier.

*With information from EFE