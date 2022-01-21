Quatro Cinco Um takes over the operation of the Tinta-da-China publishing house in Brazil – 01/20/2022 – Walter Porto

The Brazilian operation of Tinta-da-China, one of the most prestigious publishing houses in Portugal, passes this month to the control of Associação Quatro Cinco Um, which publishes the literary magazine of the same name.

The European house has had an arm in Brazil for nine years and has published 47 titles here, from canonical authors such as Fernando Pessoa, Agustina Bessa-Luís and Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen to contemporary names such as Alexandra Lucas Coelho, Rui Tavares and Ricardo Araújo Pereira, columnist for this newspaper.

The first release of a Brazilian author debuting in national lands was the award-winning “Some Humans”, a book of short stories by Gustavo Pacheco, which ended up being the last of the original operation.

Since its publication in 2018, founder Bárbara Bulhosa claims to have faced a scenario of financial and logistical difficulties that led her to reconsider the operation in Brazil. Factors such as the crisis of the Saraiva e Cultura networks and the outbreak of the pandemic led the publisher to uncertainty about the conditions to continue publishing overseas.

“So what I decided was to suspend the publishing house, without publishing new books”, he says. “I didn’t want to destroy the books I had in stock, but to offer them to whoever needed them.”

In October of last year, a conversation with editor Paulo Werneck at Tinta-da-China’s headquarters in Portugal sealed the decision to donate the seal to the association he presides over.

“I’ve known Paulo since 2013, when he was curator at Flip, and I always knew that he valued the way we work with books, the authors we chose. He had genuine sympathy for our work. sensitivity and passion for literature and books.”

​Werneck, who was an editor at Companhia das Letras, Cosac Naify and this newspaper before founding Quatro Cinco Um with Fernanda Diamant, cites the feeling of having “won the lottery”.

He states that he will seek to do justice to the Luso-Brazilian literary project that is at the heart of Bulhosa’s publishing house. “She’s formed a group of authors who are both active intellectuals and friends. She’s very reminiscent of old-fashioned publishing houses, driven by loyalty and mutual trust.”

Tinta-da-China becomes, then, a literary label linked to a magazine, similar to the relationship that Suplemento Pernambuco has with Cepe Editora, to cite a Brazilian case. According to Werneck, Quatro Cinco Um already has a structure capable of incorporating the entire operation.

The plan is to put about ten books on the market this year, between releases and reprints of the publisher’s flagships, and to continue strengthening the literary relationship between the two Portuguese-speaking countries.