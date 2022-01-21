Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door and more on Xbox Game Pass today

We remind you of the arrival of a good batch of games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog starting today, January 20, 2022, as it is a very important update: Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door, Windjammers 2 and others all arrive together within the collection of games accessible for free by Microsoft service subscribers.

As we reported when fully reporting the new games announced for January 2022, this month is confirmed to be definitely full of news.

Starting today, Game Pass subscribers have free access to Rainbow Six Extraction, the new game from Ubisoft released on the first day directly in the catalog. You can download it from this address on the Xbox Store, available on console, PC and cloud.

Another novelty is the Hitman Trilogy (cloud, console and PC), which is the complete collection including the entire new Hitman trilogy by IO Interactive, which can be downloaded for free (of course “with cash”) by Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Another addition of great interest today is Windjammers 2, also released on the first day in the catalogue, available for download at this address.

Not to be missed, if you haven’t purchased it before, also download the wonderful and spectacular Death’s Door, available starting today on Game Pass and trackable on this Xbox Store page with regards to the console version.

To these titles are added the mad ones Pupperazzi and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition for PC. Recently, Xbox Game Pass has emerged with 25 million subscribers worldwide.