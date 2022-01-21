Real estate market has sales pressured by high inflation and the increase in the Selic rate

The increase in inflation and the high Selic rate made the conditions for financing real estate less favorable for the consumer in 2022. This is because the high interest rates made credit more expensive for those who want to buy a property in installments. According to experts, in addition to increasing the price of the loan, the price of real estate also started the year under pressure. Factors that can impact the real estate market in general.

The sector experienced one of its best moments in the 2020-2021 biennium, when the general interest rate reached 2% per year, at its lowest level, encouraging the population to search for their own home.

According to the economist and coordinator of the Real Estate Business course at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Alberto Ajzental, the better acquisition conditions, combined with a behavioral change in the population, helped to boost the market. “Over the past two years, people have started to value their homes more. They began to look for new spaces, with larger areas. All of this helped drive the sale of real estate.”

With the area heated up, construction companies and developers had confidence in investing in new launches. According to a survey by the São Paulo Housing Union (Secovi-SP), carried out in partnership with Brain Inteligência, 2,441 new housing units were launched in the city from January to June 2021 alone. The volume 41% higher than that recorded in the first six months of 2020.

But, if for the year 2021 the Housing Union (Secovi-SP) predicted a 10% growth in the volume of contract closures in Rio Preto, compared to the previous year, for this year the expectation is for a cooling down.

“The expectation is that the basic interest rate will be between 11% and 12%, consequently impacting real estate financing. Inflation, in turn, should exceed 10%, at least in the first half of the year, reducing family income and imposing an increase in property prices”, says Thiago Ribeiro, regional director at Secovi.

Also according to Ajzental, the expectation is that the current scenario will remain at least until the second half of 2022. According to the expert, the forecast is that inflation will begin to decline this year, until it stabilizes in 2023.

“It is likely that we have already passed the peak of inflation, or that we are still going through the peak. And it is very likely that in 4 or 5 months we will see a slight drop in inflation. We noticed that since last year, commodities started to fall, but deflation takes much longer than inflation”, he observes.

The specialist also clarifies that the high inflation has an impact on all sectors, causing an increase in real estate prices. “When inflation gets higher, the cost of construction also increases. This means that the developer who borrows money to build will pay more. This will also reflect in the final price. And the final customer, who takes out a loan to buy, will pay more, because his share will increase”, he concludes.

Current moment calls for caution

For economist Bruno Sbrogio, the consumer needs to balance the desire to acquire a property with the opportunity offered before opting for financing. “Financing has become more expensive and the economic moment is not favorable, so it is necessary to measure the willingness to make a financing with the opportunities offered before deciding”.

For the economist and coordinator of the Real Estate Business course at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Alberto Ajzental, the time is not ideal for consumers who depend on financing. “When inflation is at its peak, it’s not the time to wait. When the product is expensive, you expect the price to go down. Even more so when it comes to a property that requires a lot of investment and that compromises the family income for a long time”, he evaluates.

In case the consumer opts for financing, Ajzental advises that the most advantageous modality is the fixed rate + TR, as it provides more predictability. On the other hand, the IPCA financing option is considered more risky, since it is difficult to predict the variation of inflation. “I wouldn’t buy at IPCA, because I have no control over the world economy. In the case of the IPCA, the sky is the limit for readjustments”. (FN)

Builder hopes to keep pace

The affordable housing market should feel the effects of high interest rates and inflation in 2022, but the impacts should be smaller due to the large Brazilian housing deficit.

Despite the challenging scenario, Pacaembu Construtora expects that the pace recorded last year will continue in 2022. .

We managed to equate the costs for the launches scheduled for this year, but we expect greater control of inflation to maintain prices”, explains Fred Escobar, institutional relationship director at Pacaembu Construtora. Last year, Pacaembu launched Vida Nova Edson Baffi, a planned neighborhood in the northern region aimed at families with incomes starting at R$1,900. Under construction (photo), the residential has 768 homes.