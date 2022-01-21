Real Madrid has Marcelo sent off, but beats Elche in the Copa del Rey – 01/20/2022

Real Madrid suffered a lot, had Marcelo sent off and needed a comeback in extra time to beat Elche 2-1 this afternoon (20th) and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. At the Manuel Martínez Valero stadium , Isco and Hazard scored the goals of the classification -Verdú had opened the scoring.

It is the fifth consecutive victory for Real Madrid, but this one had adversity that the previous ones did not have. Escalated with a mixed team, the team stopped in the opponent’s outback, came to be behind the score and with one less in overtime. The spot was only confirmed after Elche had a goal disallowed in the last 120 minutes. Now, the Merengues face Cádiz in the quarterfinals.

How was the game

Vinícius Jr. had a discreet performance and stayed away from the shine of recent games Image: REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Even prioritizing the defense, Elche was the first to have dangerous shots and only didn’t open the scoring in the nine minutes because Guido Carrillo missed an unbelievable goal in the small area. At 25 he had another chance, but he stopped at goalkeeper Lunin – Courtois’ backup.

Real only bothered at 38, when Vinícius Jr. made an individual move and finished over the goal. In normal time, Real never had overwhelming pressure. A header by Jovic – Benzema’s backup – swept past in the second half; and then Ancelotti even “capped” and put Casemiro and Modric on the field, but Elche held on and took the game to extra time.

In extra time, Marcelo was sent off after being fouled as the last man and, in the kick, Verdú kicked twice to open the scoring for Elche. Real pressed, Isco equalized “in the muffler”, already in the final 15 minutes, and Hazard sealed the turn and the classification by dribbling the goalkeeper after Alaba’s launch. Real Madrid’s struggle lasted until the last minute, when Elche had a goal disallowed for lack of attack inside the area.