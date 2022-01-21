Recife City Hall begins to call 483 candidates approved in the health area

The call, announced by Mayor Joo Campos this Thursday (20), will be gradual until the beginning of March. Photo: reproduction.

From this week until the beginning of March, the Recife Health Department (Sesau) will gradually summon more than 480 professionals approved in the last public tender, held in 2019. The first list published in the Official Gazette of the municipality this Saturday ( 22) starts with 81 people for the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (Samu). The squad will replace the fixed-term contracts (CTD) from before the covid-19 pandemic. For Samu, the 81 calls are divided into: five urgent and emergency nurses; 60 nursing technicians and 16 nursing technicians who operate motorcycles, all on duty and with a workload of 30 hours per week. The announcement was made by Mayor João Campos on Thursday afternoon.

“Today we take an important step in the health of Recife. We will appoint 483 health professionals, 81 from SAMU, 179 from Primary Care and 223 from our polyclinics and maternity hospitals. Reaffirming our commitment that this will be a year dedicated to us being able to take care of our network, make increments, make improvements in several aspects – from personnel to infrastructure, bringing technological modernization and with that we want to guarantee the better service every day in our health units. We believe and trust in our network and with this step we have consolidated another 483 people dedicated to taking care of the health of the people of Recife’, stated João Campos.

In addition to those summoned for Samu, about 400 summons will be made through the Official Gazette by the beginning of March. “CTDs were hired to meet the need for personnel while there was no competition, to enable the functioning of public health services. After the contest, unfortunately, due to efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, we were prevented from making nominations. Now, we will gradually call the approved ones”, explained the secretary of Health of Recife, Luciana Albuquerque.

For the Primary Care teams, to work in the Family Health Units (USF), 63 professionals will be called, among community health agents (ACS), nursing technicians, doctors and nurses. Another 70 nursing technicians and 46 nurses will be summoned to the Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPs) and polyclinics. In these gradual lists of calls, there are still 152 nursing technicians and 71 nurses for medium and high complexity services in polyclinics and maternity hospitals.

After Sesau held a public tender in 2019, the following year, the complementary law 173/2020 came into force, which brought restrictions on the increase in personnel expenses and only allowed the hiring of professionals upon vacancy (death, retirement and exoneration), after declared a state of public calamity due to the covid-19 pandemic. Then, as of May 27, 2020, with the publication of the law, the Secretary of Health was prevented from making appointments, except in the case of vacancy, making it impossible to fill new positions.

Complementary law 173/2020 expired on December 31, 2021, freeing the municipality to effectively nominate those approved in the last public tender. “From now on, we are going to terminate the CTD contracts from before the pandemic and start calling those who passed the contest, according to their classification”, explains the executive secretary for Work Management and Health Education, Andreza Barkokebas. That is, the summons respect the classification order of Public Notice No. 001/2019, published in the Official Gazette of the municipality, in edition No. 143 of 12/7/2019. Appointments will also be made gradually. After publication in the Official Gazette, the person summoned must present their documentation to the Recife Secretariat of Planning, Management and Digital Transformation (Seplag), to enter the admission process.