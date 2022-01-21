Refrigerator pays BRL 20/@ more for Boi China

Heated shipments, and the dispute for raw material in the field, help to keep domestic prices of live cattle at high levels; But until when? Look!

The physical market for live cattle recorded predominantly stable prices on Tuesday, 18th, in all livestock markets across the country. Although the industry destined for the domestic market presents attempts to negotiate purchases below the average reference in the Center-North of the country, these are ignored by cattle ranchers who bet on a rise.

On the other hand, as pointed out by consultanciesin the Southeast, business still takes place with a premium of up to R$ 20/@ for China standard animals. Anyway, the rancher paces the pace of negotiations at a time when the pastures are in good condition, another complicating factor that needs to be mentioned is the excessive rainfall in the Center-North of the country, which makes logistics complicated.

As previously mentioned, Scot Consultoria also reported that prices are stable in São Paulo’s squares. The reference for the fat ox, cow and heifer are, respectively, R$337.00/@, R$308.00/@ and R$326.00/@, gross and forward prices.

Businesses with ”Chinese cattle” are steady between R$340.00/@ and R$350.00/@. According to the Agrobrazil app, cattle ranchers from Rubineia/SP sold cattle to the export market for the amount of R$ 340.00/@ with payment in 30 days and slaughter for January 248, 2022, see image below.

Therefore, in São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$ 334.49/@, on Tuesday (1/19), according to data reported in the Agrobrazil application. The Goiás square had an average of R$ 334.06/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of R$ [email protected] And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$ 334.63/@.

the price of Fat Boi Indicator/CEPEA, skated again at yesterday’s close with a drop of 0.95%. Thus, the prices of the arroba of the fat ox in the São Paulo average jumped from R$ 37.15/@ to the value of R$ 333.95/@. Even with the slight fluctuations, the prices negotiated this year, at no time, were below the level of R$ 330.00/@ in the squares of São Paulo. Check out the graphic below!

Faced with sluggish domestic demand, Brazilian meatpacking industries turn their attention to exports. “International demand, much of it driven by China and the United States, helps keep domestic prices for live cattle at current levels”reports IHS Markit.

Export of fresh beef

In the second week of January, product shipments in natura reached 36.53 thousand tons, an increase of 3% in the weekly comparison, according to data from the Department of Foreign Trade (Secex).

In the accumulated of the two weeks of this month, the external sales of bovine protein in natura totaled 72 thousand tons, equivalent to an average daily shipment of 7.2 thousand tons, a volume 34.3% above the daily average of January/21.

“If the current pace of shipments continues, the country should export around 140,000 tons in January, a new record for the month”predicts economist Yago Travagini, a market consultant for Agrifatto.

Photo and montage: Buy Rural

The average price per ton of beef in natura Brazilian currency rose to US$ 5.16 thousand in the second week of January/22, which represented an appreciation of 2.15% compared to the previous week.

Giro do Boi Gordo through Brazil

In São Paulo, in the interior of the state, prices were R$ [email protected], against R$ [email protected] yesterday.

In Minas Gerais, business at R$332 per arroba, compared to R$335 the previous day.

In Goiânia, the price is R$320 per arroba, against R$325 per arroba yesterday.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, live cattle was positioned at R$ [email protected] forward, in comparison with the previous R$ [email protected]

In Mato Grosso, the arroba was indicated at R$314 per arroba, against R$317 yesterday.

Wholesale

According to Iglesias, the wholesale market shows some high prices during the week, a movement concentrated in the cuts of the bovine forequarter. “In any case, there is little room for consistent beef movements, considering the decapitalization of the average consumer at the beginning of the year, with traditional expenses such as IPTU, IPVA and the purchase of school supplies burdening the population. Another aspect that needs to be mentioned is the drop in chicken and pork prices”, points out Iglesias.

The rear quarter is still priced at R$24.90 per kilo. Front room is priced at R$16 per kilo, up from R$0.50. Needle point remains priced at R$ 15.40 per kilo.

