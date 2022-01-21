release date is updated on the PS Store

After GhostWire Tokyo received ratings in South Korea and Brazil, the game’s official PlayStation Store page has been updated, suggesting that the game will debut in March 24, 2022. The horror game developed by Shinji Mikami, the father of Resident Evil, will be the last Bethesda exclusive to come to PS5 – due to the acquisition of Microsoft last year.

Although the date has not been made official yet, MP1st took some screenshots showing that the information comes from the Japanese giant itself. It remains unclear whether this is a bug, although the release window was scheduled for early 2022.

It’s worth noting that this warning has been removed from the GhostWire Tokyo page on the PS Store. Now a message informs you that the date is yet to be set.

See everything we know about GhostWire Tokyo so far

In GhostWire Tokyo, the Japanese capital is invaded by deadly supernatural forces, causing the disappearance of 99% of the local population. With that, it’s up to the players to solve this mystery and put an end to this threat. Check out all about Mikami’s new bet on games!