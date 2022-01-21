Benefit that pays up to one minimum wage to the worker, PIS/Pasep is now available. Did you know that it is possible to check if you are entitled to receive by phone number to consult PIS / Pasep?

The start of payment is expected to start on the 8th of February for people born in January. It is worth remembering that the benefit is for the year 2020.

While the end is scheduled for March 31, when the portion of those born in December will be paid.

Released telephone number to consult PIS/Pasep; see if you will receive

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the number to check if you are entitled to receive is as follows: 0800 726 0207.

However, there are some rules that the worker needs to follow in order to receive information over the phone. You must have your CPF in hand and speak your full name and date of birth.

After going through this first part, it is necessary to answer the questions asked by the attendant to confirm the identity of the person requesting the information.

There is a specific number for workers who are hearing impaired. They should contact: 0800 726 2492.

Telephones will be available to be consulted from Monday to Saturday, however there are times for consultations to be carried out.

From Monday to Friday, opening hours are from 08:00 to 21:00. While on Saturday, the phone will be answered from 10 am to 4 pm.

Public and private sector workers who worked at least 30 days in 2020 are entitled to PIS/Pasep.

If you have worked for only one month, the amount receivable is only R$ 101. For each month worked, the amount increases by R$ 101. Therefore, those who worked the 12 months are entitled to R$ 1212 the total amount of the salary Minimum.

