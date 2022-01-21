Relicta is the free game of the moment on the Epic Store

Solve gravity and magnetism puzzles in first person

if you like first-person puzzle games, runs on the Epic Store, as relict is new free game and brings just that. The title was released in 2020 for all possible platforms (up to Google Stadia) and was developed by Mighty Polygon, being the studio’s only game to date.

relicta offers mechanics involving gravity and magnetism, being necessary to combine these elements to be able to solve the puzzles. As a physicist, you play in an abandoned base on the moon and must find your way out of the place, while unraveling the mysteries surrounding the facility.

The game’s description guarantees a “dense and enigmatic story”, with “highly detailed environments”, as well as an “original and immersive soundtrack” of the “psychological sci-fi thriller” type.



“Relicta is a physics-based first-person game where you must creatively combine the laws of gravity and magnetism to unlock the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing capable of to keep your daughter alive…”

The game has averages over 70 by critics on Metacritic and around 6.0 among players. On Steam, the game has 138 reviews and they are “very positive”. The website HowLongToBeat, aggregator of information about the amount of hours needed to finish a game, says that to complete the main story, it takes about 13 hours and 19 hours doing the extra missions.

The game has nice graphics and the game is not demanding. Regarding GPUs, the minimum requirements call for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or “ATI” Radeon HD 5770, plus 4GB of RAM and Core i3 or Athlon 64 X2 6400 (my 2008 CPU). The recommended requirements are also not difficult to achieve: GTX 970/R9 280, 8GB RAM and Core i7/A8-3870K.

Source: Epic Games