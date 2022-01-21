Renault Kwid 2023 starts from R$59,890 and will have an E-Tech electric

The Renault Kwid 2023 arrives on the national market with several novelties, especially in terms of appearance, connectivity and safety, as well as in the mechanical part.
The French subcompact now has new engine calibration to suit the Proconve L7. Now the 1.0 SCe has 68 horsepower on gasoline and 71 horsepower on ethanol, keeping the five-speed manual transmission.
Power is obtained at 5,500 rpm and torques are 9.4 kgfm for gasoline and 10 kgfm for ethanol, both at 4,250 rpm. The three-cylinder 12V engine also comes with Start&Stop, automatic shutdown system.
The 2023 Kwid adopts new dual headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED signature taillights and new 14-inch alloy wheels fitted with 165/70 R14 tires.
Inside, the Renault Kwid 2023 comes with a new digital cluster, while the steering column has media and telephony controls.
The multimedia has an 8-inch screen with projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, also employing a reverse camera. With four airbags, the 2023 Kwid now has traction and stability controls as well as a hill start assistant.
It even features a buckled seat belt alert and two Isofix slots. On the market, Renault is offering the first three free revisions to those who finance it.
In addition, Kwid 2023 has new subscription plans for 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 or 36 months, with deductibles of 1,000 km, 1,500 km or 2,000 km monthly, in addition to prices starting at R$ 1,250.
The Kwid E-Tech arrives in 2022 as Renault’s new electric car, thus expanding the range of the product and reinforcing the brand’s electrification proposal.
The consumption of the Kwid 2023 is 10.8 km/liter in the city and 10.9 km/liter on the road, both with ethanol. With gasoline, it does 15.3 km/litre in urban areas and 15.7 km/litre on highways.
Renault Kwid 2023 – Content of the versions
Kwid Zen
Main series items:
- 4 airbags (2 front and 2 side)
- Electronic stability control (ESP)
- Ramp Start Assistant (HSA)
- Visual and audible seat belt warning for all occupants
- Start & Stop System
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- LED daytime running lights (DRL)
- Instrument panel with LED displays
- outside temperature indicator
- on-board computer
- Tachometer
- electric steering
- Air conditioner
- Continental 2DIN radio (Bluetooth, USB, AUX) with two speakers
- Electric door locks
- Electric front windows
Kwid Intense
Main series items: all of the Zen version plus
- Exterior door handles in body color
- Glossy black mirrors
- Flex Wheel 14″ Biton hubcaps
- electric mirrors
- pocketknife key
- Reverse camera
- Media Evolution with 8″ screen with Android Auto® smartphone mirroring and Apple CarPlay®, Eco Coaching and Eco Scoring functions integrated with multimedia
- audio satellite command
- LED signature flashlights
Optional: Biton paint and 14” biton diamond alloy wheels
Kwid Outsider
Main series items: all of the Intense version more
- ceiling bars
- Side protection frames
- Front and rear skis
- Exclusive seats with Citron green accents
- 14” diamond alloy wheels
Renault Kwid 2023 – Prices
- Renault Kwid Zen 1.0 – R$ 59,890
- Renault Kwid Intense 1.0 – R$ 64,190
- Renault Kwid Outsider 1.0 – R$ 67,690