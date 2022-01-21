Renault Kwid 2023 starts from R$59,890 and will have an E-Tech electric

The Renault Kwid 2023 arrives on the national market with several novelties, especially in terms of appearance, connectivity and safety, as well as in the mechanical part.

The French subcompact now has new engine calibration to suit the Proconve L7. Now the 1.0 SCe has 68 horsepower on gasoline and 71 horsepower on ethanol, keeping the five-speed manual transmission.

Power is obtained at 5,500 rpm and torques are 9.4 kgfm for gasoline and 10 kgfm for ethanol, both at 4,250 rpm. The three-cylinder 12V engine also comes with Start&Stop, automatic shutdown system.

The 2023 Kwid adopts new dual headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED signature taillights and new 14-inch alloy wheels fitted with 165/70 R14 tires.

Inside, the Renault Kwid 2023 comes with a new digital cluster, while the steering column has media and telephony controls.

The multimedia has an 8-inch screen with projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, also employing a reverse camera. With four airbags, the 2023 Kwid now has traction and stability controls as well as a hill start assistant.

It even features a buckled seat belt alert and two Isofix slots. On the market, Renault is offering the first three free revisions to those who finance it.

In addition, Kwid 2023 has new subscription plans for 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 or 36 months, with deductibles of 1,000 km, 1,500 km or 2,000 km monthly, in addition to prices starting at R$ 1,250.

The Kwid E-Tech arrives in 2022 as Renault’s new electric car, thus expanding the range of the product and reinforcing the brand’s electrification proposal.

The consumption of the Kwid 2023 is 10.8 km/liter in the city and 10.9 km/liter on the road, both with ethanol. With gasoline, it does 15.3 km/litre in urban areas and 15.7 km/litre on highways.

Renault Kwid 2023 – Content of the versions

Kwid Zen

Main series items:

4 airbags (2 front and 2 side)

Electronic stability control (ESP)

Ramp Start Assistant (HSA)

Visual and audible seat belt warning for all occupants

Start & Stop System

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

LED daytime running lights (DRL)

Instrument panel with LED displays

outside temperature indicator

on-board computer

Tachometer

electric steering

Air conditioner

Continental 2DIN radio (Bluetooth, USB, AUX) with two speakers

Electric door locks

Electric front windows

Kwid Intense

Main series items: all of the Zen version plus

Exterior door handles in body color

Glossy black mirrors

Flex Wheel 14″ Biton hubcaps

electric mirrors

pocketknife key

Reverse camera

Media Evolution with 8″ screen with Android Auto® smartphone mirroring and Apple CarPlay®, Eco Coaching and Eco Scoring functions integrated with multimedia

audio satellite command

LED signature flashlights

Optional: Biton paint and 14” biton diamond alloy wheels

Kwid Outsider

Main series items: all of the Intense version more

ceiling bars

Side protection frames

Front and rear skis

Exclusive seats with Citron green accents

14” diamond alloy wheels

Renault Kwid 2023 – Prices

Renault Kwid Zen 1.0 – R$ 59,890

Renault Kwid Intense 1.0 – R$ 64,190

Renault Kwid Outsider 1.0 – R$ 67,690

Renault Kwid 2023 – Photo gallery