Reporter is hit by car during live broadcast and becomes hit

A TV reporter in West Virginia (USA) shocked viewers when she appeared to be hit by a vehicle during a live broadcast. However, she surprised everyone by getting up quickly and finishing her report.

Last night (19), Tori Yorgey, 25, was working covering a ruptured water main in the city of Dunbar. When she recovered from the shock, she immediately explained to Tim Irr, the news anchor of the WSAZ-TV channel, what had happened. “Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m fine, Tim,” she said.

“Well, that’s something unheard of coming from you on TV, Tori,” declared Irr after being taken aback by the incident.

After readjusting the camera position and regaining her composure, Tori ‘played’ with the situation and revealed that this was not her first hit-and-run. “That’s live TV for you. It’s okay,” Yorgety said in exasperation. “Actually, I got hit by a car in college too. I’m so glad I’m okay.”

According to witnesses, the driver who hit the reporter quickly returned to the scene to apologize, and she assured her that she was fine.

At the end of the report, Tori said, “My whole life flashed before my eyes. But this is live TV and that’s okay. I thought I was in a safe place, but clearly we may need to move the camera a little.”

Video of the episode went viral on social media, with several netizens praising Tori for her calmness and professionalism. On the other hand, some criticized WSAZ-TV, accusing the network of subjecting its reporters to terrible working conditions, especially since Tory did the live broadcast alone. In the coverage of the incident with the adductor, she was not accompanied by a photographer or other professional responsible for filming.

In an interview with the American newspaper Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tori commented on the audience’s reaction. “I really enjoy impacting people and making a difference in their communities and trying to get the best and most accurate information so they can make the best decision for their lives,” she said. “I love having that responsibility, and the trust I have with anyone I come in contact with,” she concluded.