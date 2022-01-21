Resistance in Cade to the approval of the purchase of Oi – O Bastidor

The approval of the purchase of Oi at Cade was going well so far. The agency’s general superintendence approved the operation, asking only for a few adjustments to ensure that Claro, Vivo and Tim did not end up with competition from regional companies or prevent new major competitors from entering the country.

The expectation about the operation report, which will be produced by the counselor Luis Henrique Bertolino Braido, was also positive. But a group of members of CADE wants these companies to comply with tougher measures.

“If it is to be approved exactly as it came from the superintendence, it will not pass, because there is concern about the closing of the market”, said a counselor at Cade to the backstage under the condition of anonymity.

This same source stated that telephone companies have already been asked to present suggestions on the sale of assets or measures of market behavior that prevent unfair competition. According to this adviser, representatives of Cade told executives of these companies that the purchase would be “approved on the spot” if they agreed to sell some operations.

“But they refused right away”, continued this adviser, adding that he considered the position adopted by the companies to be “strange”. His suspicion is based on the fact that companies usually accept, with greater or lesser adherence, Cade’s proposals in order to make their projects viable as quickly as possible.

“It seems that they are not very interested in the business. We do not know if it is faith in political pressure or if they will let Oi go bankrupt,” said this source. Even so, the counselor rules out the possibility of the process not being voted on until February 16, when the period for analysis by Cade ends and the operation is automatically approved.

“It would be irresponsible, with the chance of counselors, especially the rapporteur, being accused of administrative improbity”, he justifies.