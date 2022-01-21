Retirement With Real Estate Funds: How Much Can You Earn?

If you follow my column every Friday here on UOL, you should know that real estate investment funds (REITs) have great potential to complement retirement.

In today’s text, I decided to quantify this potential. I prepared simulations for people who intend to stop working in 5, 10, 20 or 30 years.

Find out below how much retirement income you can earn by investing R$100 a month in real estate funds starting today.

5 years: +R$980 per year

By investing BRL 100 per month in real estate funds, it is possible to accumulate a total of BRL 8,167 after five years.

This reserve has the potential to earn BRL 82 per month, which would mean a supplement of BRL 980 a year in retirement.

This and all simulations in this column assume a net income of 1% per month, which is currently quite common in real estate funds.

The simulations also consider that, in the long term, the price of the shares of the best FIIs tend to, at least, follow the inflation indices. Thus, the average income of 1% per month would be real, that is, after discounting inflation.

This also influences the final accumulation of value. If I invested R$100 monthly for 5 years (60 months), it would give R$6,000 at the end. But, with the projected valuations, it reaches the aforementioned R$ 8,167.

If you think about making contributions above R$ 100, just calculate the proportion to know what your approximate income could be.

For example, for monthly investments of R$300, the final result (R$980) is multiplied by three, and the value is R$2,940 per year.

10 years: +R$2,700 per year

Applying R$ 100 monthly in FIIs over ten years, under the conditions of this simulation, you would accumulate, at the end of the period, approximately R$ 23 thousand.

This reserve, with a net return of 1% per month, would allow an annual income of R$ 2,760 to complement your retirement, the equivalent of R$ 230 per month.

20 years: +R$ 12 thousand per year

With monthly contributions over 20 consecutive years, the accumulated reserve at the end of the period would be around R$ 100 thousand.

With that, you would obtain an annual income of approximately R$ 12 thousand, which would mean a supplement of R$ 1,000 more per month in your retirement.

30 years: +R$ 42 thousand

For those who have more time to invest, the results become significantly greater.

In the case of monthly contributions of R$ 100 over 30 years, the accumulated reserve reaches approximately R$ 349 thousand at the end of the period.

With this amount, it is possible to obtain an annual income, in real estate funds, of R$ 42 thousand per year, or R$ 3,500 per month.

And inflation?

All simulations already discount for inflation. When I say, for example, that you would have an income of R$ 3,500 per month 30 years from now, what I am saying is that, at the end of that period, your income will have a purchasing power equivalent to what you can acquire today. with BRL 3,500.

So, don’t consider that you will have this amount per month, but that you will have the approximate consumption pattern, equivalent to that of someone who earns R$ 3,500 per month today.

However, you have to do your part. Update the value of your monthly contributions for inflation. If, 12 months from now, the price indices have risen by 10%, you should start investing no longer the BRL 100 monthly, but BRL 110.

Patience is key

If you look closely at the numbers, you’ll see that when you double the time of contributions, your return at the end of the period increases much more than 100%.

A person needs to invest for 20 years to increase their pension by R$ 1,000 per month. It would be natural to think, then, that it would take another 20 years of contributions to obtain an income of R$ 2,000. But they are not.

Continuing with the contributions for just 10 more years, the investor would add another R$2,500 per month to his income, totaling a net income of R$3,500 monthly with FIIs after 30 years.

It’s very important to know this so you don’t give up too soon.

Doubts?

If you have questions about today’s text or about investments in general, send an email to [email protected]

Your question may become the subject of this column in the future.