Rivaldo praises Corinthians signings and analyzes the possible arrival of Diego Costa

Former midfielder Rivaldo, who played for Corinthians in the 1990s and won the Brazilian national team, spoke about the club’s moves in the ball market. He praised the policy adopted by the leaders of alvinegro, in addition to talking about Diego Costa, who has an agreement on his way to transfer to Parque São Jorge.

“Corinthians is being smart in the way it has been strengthening its squad without making high investments, thus not increasing its debt in excess. The arrival of Diego Costa could be included in this policy that aims to put the club again fighting for titles along with Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro already in the 2022 season”, pointed out Rivaldo, in an interview with Betfair.

“I think that Diego Costa would be another good signing for the club, bringing finishing power and experience to decisive games”, said the ace.

Praised by Rivaldo, Diego Costa is one of Corinthians’ main targets in this transfer window. This week, he received praise from Bruno Melo, who is one of the club’s reinforcements for the new season.

Rivaldo defended Corinthians between 1993 and 1994, playing in 62 matches with 22 goals scored. He left the club in a controversial way, after accepting a proposal from Palmeiras, since Corinthians did not carry out his purchase definitively at the end of the loan with Mogi Mirim.

See more at: Ball Market.