Robinho could be arrested in Brazil, but the procedure is complex

This Wednesday (1/19), the last instance of the Italian Justice confirmed the conviction of soccer player Robinho and his friend Ricardo Falco to nine years in prison for sexual violence against a group. There are some obstacles to the execution of the sentence, but lawyers point out that the convicts can be arrested, in fact, in Brazil.

Robinho was convicted of abusing a young girl in a group in Italy in 2013Disclosure

As Robinho is in his native country, his imprisonment in Italy is, for now, out of the question. This is because Brazil does not extradite native Brazilians. “Only naturalized Brazilians can be extradited, and even so, if the crime is drug trafficking or has been committed before naturalization. This is a constitutional command”, explains the lawyer. Ana Flavia Velloso, partner at Advocacia Velloso and specialist in Public International Law.

Thus, the athlete could only be extradited if he traveled to a country that has an extradition agreement with Italy and the Italian government issues an international arrest warrant. The European country has already confirmed that it will include the names of the convicts on the Interpol red list, which generates a request for provisional arrest spread to 195 countries.

Brazil has a treaty with Italy on judicial cooperation in criminal matters. However, the document itself says that “the cooperation will not include the execution of measures restricting personal freedom or the execution of convictions”. The countries also do not have a specific treaty on transfer of criminal enforcement (TEP) — ​​Brazil only has such an agreement with the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Even so, the lawyer Renato Ribeiro de Almeida, PhD in State Law, says that it is possible to arrest Robinho in Brazil, despite the long road: “This would be possible through the transfer of criminal execution, in which the foreign authority requires it to Brazil. Robinho, in this case, would serve the sentence in accordance with the Brazilian criminal enforcement law”.

According Raisa Isaac, partner criminalist at Bernardo Fenelon Advocacia, “the path that will possibly be adopted by the Italian government, through diplomatic channels, will be the request for ratification of the foreign sentence”.

Italy has already envisioned this possibility. Stefano Opilio, director general of international relations and judicial cooperation at the Italian Ministry of Justice, said that, in the event that extradition is impossible, the government will request the execution of the sentence in Brazil.

The TEP is provided for by article 100 of the Migration Law. “The mechanism depends, first of all, on the request, in this sense, from the Italian Republic and, then, on the ratification of the foreign judgment, which has already become final, by the Superior Court of Justice”, explains Velloso.

the criminal lawyer Daniel Bialski highlights that this possibility requires a long bureaucratic process. “It would also be necessary to carry out an assessment of legal equality to know for which crimes he was convicted and which penalties were applied by the Italian Justice, and which penalty would be applied here, so that from there this penalty is enforceable”, he indicates.

Article 100 of the law provides for the procedure “in cases where a request for enforceable extradition is applicable”. According to Velloso, Robinho’s defense would certainly state that this would exclude the application of TEP to native Brazilians.

“This understanding, however, removes from the legal provision in question one of its main functions, which is the possibility of non-extraditable Brazilians serving time on their homeland. This would prevent nationality from serving impunity, ceasing to operate as a shield for criminal prosecution.” , points out the lawyer. In his view, “this would be an excellent opportunity for jurisprudence to clarify the real meaning” of the legal provision.