Robson Bambu celebrates agreement with Corinthians: “The fans that have a team” | Corinthians

Corinthians’ most recent signing, defender Robson Bambu, 24, spoke for the first time as a Timão player. In addition to vibrating for the success, he mentioned the greatness of Fiel and made projections for the year 2022.

Bambu signed a one-year contract: he was loaned by Nice, from France, until December. Corinthians announced the signing, with a purchase price fixed in the contract, this Thursday.

– Corinthian nation, thank you for everyone’s affection. I wanted to say that I’m very happy to be here wearing this shirt. Every team has its fans, but we know that the Corinthians it’s a crowd that has a team. May it be a great season for all of us. Let’s go together – said Bambu, in an interview with Corinthians TV.

The player still doesn’t have a debut date, but he’s already looking forward to meeting Fiel. On Thursday, he participated in the training. The expectation is to make “a great year”.

– I am very happy to be here at the club, I was very well received by everyone. I hope to contribute as much as possible along with my teammates. May it be a great year for all of us.”

In addition to Robson Bambu, Corinthians has already hired midfielder Paulinho and left-back Bruno Melo for the 2022 season. Goalkeeper Ivan is close to being announced and a number 9 will still be hired. The current favorite is Diego Costa.