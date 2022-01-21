Robson Bambu praises Fiel and predicts ‘great year’ for Corinthians

Recently announced by Corinthians, defender Robson Bambu gave his first public words as a club player. In a video posted on social media, he thanked the support he has been receiving from Fiel and made a point of differentiating it from the other fans.– see post below.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s affection, for the messages. I wanted to say that I’m very happy to be here, wearing this shirt. And as I said, every team has a crowd, but we know Corinthians is a crowd that has a team. So very happy, let’s go together for this season, which will be a great season for all of us”, said Bambu, to the Corinthians TV.

“For me it is a great reason to be wearing this very heavy shirt, a reason for great joy, happy to be at the club, I was well received by everyone. Very happy, I hope to contribute to the fullest with my teammates, with all the staff, and I hope it will be a great year for all of us“, added the defender.

Robson Bambu arrives at Corinthians on a one-year loan. As determined by My Helm, he will have 100% of the salaries paid by the Parque São Jorge club, in addition to a purchase option clause at the end of the contract.

See the Corinthians publication

@robsonbambu14 already wore the sacred mantle and sent that special message to Faithful! Rodolfo Yuzo / Corinthians TV — Corinthians (@Corinthians) January 20, 2022

