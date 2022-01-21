Rodrigo apologizes for using offensive term and asks for a psychologist

After using an offensive term to refer to transvestites, Rodrigo Mussi used today’s x-ray to apologize. In the Confessional of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), he commented that he made a mistake, learned from his mistake and will improve. Earlier, in the house’s kitchen, Rodrigo asked the production for the opportunity to talk to a psychologist, as he was not feeling well about the events of the last day. “Big Brother Brasil” regularly provides a professional to help the brothers with their personal issues, which helps a lot to manage the stress of the program.

In the garden, he followed Scooby and Vyni’s advice and sought out Lynn da Quebrada to try to understand what he said wrong. He stated that Lynn has a speaking place to teach him about the use of the term ‘traveco’ and how it is an offense to transvestites. According to him, the term cannot be accepted as normal but he thought it was. Lynn responded quite pointedly:

“Traveco is used in this pejorative place. I think we even know it but don’t pay attention because it ends up becoming a habit of referring. Yes, because it’s pejorative”

BBB 22: After talking about a pejorative term, Rodrigo and Lynn embrace Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

In their social networks, the administrators of Rodrigo’s accounts published an official note explaining that the brother recognized his mistake and apologized and hopes that he learns from it and evolves as a human being.