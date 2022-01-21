Rodrigo charges Vyni and complains about prejudice for being handsome · TV News

Rodrigo Mussi missed the closeness between him and Vinicius Fernandes at BBB 22. The administrator had already said that he considered the Ceará native as one of the strongest participants outside the house and, in the early hours of this Friday (21), he pointed out that to his colleague the rejected him because he was handsome.

“You have a resistance. I don’t like to praise myself, but you even said that you’re afraid of handsome men”, began the paulista when calling his brother for a alone conversation in the lollipop room.

“I’m a guy who saw in you a little low self-esteem and I’m a guy who’s going to try to empower you all the time because I like you. I want you to empower yourself because you’re this fantastic guy,” he assured. Mussi.

Then Rodrigo thought that Vyni’s “repulsion” would have been because of her appearance. For him, the fact that the influencer is gay also aggravated it.

“I think you brought something, a vision, and you looked, judged me inside you and said, ‘Gee, this guy must be a top straight guy, who’s going to take me out, who’s going to snub me. moment I wanted to do this with you”, he assured.

Check out details of the moments below:

5) Rodrigo called Vinícius to talk. The brother thinks that Vyni treats him differently for kissing the other men in the house and not him. Rodrigo: You have a resistance. I don’t like to praise myself, but you’ve even said that you’re afraid of handsome men. pic.twitter.com/R5BwMwo72U — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 21, 2022

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: