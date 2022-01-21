Rodrigo takes advantage of Tiago Abravanel in conversation to pin the daughters of Silvio Santos

Being considered one of the best players of the current edition, even with just a few days of the program, Rodrigo Mussi have shown their opinions within the BBB 2022 and continues to reverberate outside the reality show.

On Wednesday afternoon (19), during a conversation with Tiago Abravanel, the commercial manager gave the aunts of Silvio Santos’ grandson a few pins. “You did something, which for me is surreal. You could be there, lying on your grandpa’s television, doing the things that maybe your aunts do, which is easier.”, released.

He also went on to say that Tiago only reached the level that he was because he fought alone, he didn’t count – necessarily – with the help of his family.

“But you went the other way alone, you fought alone, a fucked up prejudice, which I don’t know if you had, but you could (have), because you come from a cradle, from another rival television. You grew up alone, went to the theater alone and by your talent you conquered things”, added.

Rodrigo also took the opportunity to reinforce that, despite being the grandson of the owner of SBT, he cannot associate the actor with his famous grandfather. “It is inevitable that we will unlink you [do avô]. I can’t find that you’re here and you’re famous because of it [ser neto do Silvio Santos]”.

rodrigo praising tiago abravanel saying he is much more than the grandson of silvio santos #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/HqR8xTZASc — 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 🥛 (@lettymartinx) January 19, 2022

Tiago and Rodrigo speculate entry of participants at BBB 2022

Taking advantage of the afternoon of this Wednesday (19), Rodrigo and Tiago decided to put on the agenda who are the new residents of the most watched house in Brazil.

Making only speculations, the commercial manager asked the actor if he received any inside information from the outside about the possible names. “By speculation, because I really don’t know about anyone. I think it could be Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada”, said Abravanel.

Rodrigo and Tiago are Boninho’s new terrors 😂 pic.twitter.com/xH5qahOKb3 — Matheus Rocha #BBB22 (@matheus) January 19, 2022

