Rodrigo uses the word ‘traveco’ and is reprimanded

Yellow card for Rodrigo Mussi at “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Already getting ready for bed, the brother remembered a story told by Eliezer earlier and used the term ‘traveco’ to refer to a transvestite.

“Damn*, Eli, I’m trying to sleep, but I’m remembering the pint* of the tranny you were scared of there, brother”, said the brother.

Immediately, Vyni interrupted Rodrigo and said “no trick”. Maria, who was listening to the story in another bed in the room, added “Yeah, that’s not a nice thing you’re talking about anymore”. Realizing his mistake, Rodrigo apologized and said he didn’t know the term was pejorative.

The situation took the sleep of the brother who got out of bed and went to the garden to join other colleagues. Scooby and Vini, who were in the outside area of ​​the house, listened to Rodrigo’s lamentations and advised him to talk during the day with Linn da Quebrada, who, according to them, would be the ideal person to teach him about the correct terms.

BBB 22: Rodrigo uses a pejorative term and Scooby and Vyni advise him to ask Linn da Quebrada for help

