Rose discovers Guilherme’s plan

In the next chapters of The More Life, the Better!, peace in the marriage of rose (Barbara Colen) and William (Mateus Solano) looks like it won’t last long. After reconciling with the surgeon and getting a new chance, the former model discovers that her husband has set her up.

It all starts when Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) sets up another ruse to separate her son from her daughter-in-law for good and makes the surgeon discover that the former model had a relationship with Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in his youth.

Disturbed by the revelation, the father of big tiger (Matheus Abreu) ​​decides to act to catch the two in the act. For this, he puts a bug in his wife’s bag and watches the moment when Rose kisses Baby. the son of Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) does not hesitate and goes to the player’s car to get satisfaction, as soon as the wife leaves.

With no way out, the ex-model ends up telling her entire story with Neném to her husband and begs them to make up. Seeing that Guilherme is irreducible, she remembers the song that brought them together and calls him playing the song. Touched by the gesture, he decides to give his loved one another chance.

However, Guilherme remembers that he didn’t take the hairpin out of his wife’s purse and, fearing a new crisis in his marriage, asks Celina for help. What he doesn’t realize, however, is that Rose finds the wiretap next to her belongings and is furious.

