Rupert Grint takes a stand on JK Rowling’s transphobic lines: “I don’t agree with everything my aunt says” – Movie News

The Harry Potter saga has completed 20 years since the release of its first movie in theaters, but it seems that actor Daniel Radcliffe is already dreaming of a possible reboot for the franchise. Fantastic Beasts 3 recently gained an official title and a new release date, while some rumors claim that Warner Bros. would be investing in a possible series about the wizarding world for the HBO Max.

In celebration of this remarkable date, the franchise’s cast gathered in an HBO Max special, which brought the protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with the other actors, remembering the moments they lived at the time of the films. Now, a fact that caught the attention was the absence of the author of the books, JK Rowling, who only appeared in archival footage of old interviews.

It is not new that the writer is involved with controversies, as she turns and moves she publishes on her social networks some comments that were considered transphobic by many of the fans of the franchise. Some actors in the films have even come out to the public to make it clear that they do not agree with Rowling’s position, including the star Daniel Radcliffe. “Trans women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people (…) For anyone who is feeling that their experiences with the books have been undermined, I am sorry for the pain these comments have caused,” he wrote.

Now it was time to Rupert Grint, who plays Ronald Weasley in the films, give his opinion on the matter. “I like JK Rowling as an aunt. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my aunt says, but she’s still my aunt. It’s complicated.” The Sunday Times. He added, “I’m immensely grateful for everything she’s done. I think she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius. But yeah, I think you can also have great respect for someone and still disagree with certain things.”

In a recent interview, the actress Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood, said that despite differences in beliefs and values, there was no retaliation from the cast against the author. “There was no ‘coldness’. I think there are things that we all don’t agree with and maybe don’t understand. But I spoke to the entire cast and they all have a great love and respect for her, even though I don’t believe in her beliefs.” GB News.

Harry Potter – Back to Hogwarts is available in the HBO Max.