Russia demands withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria | World

Russia demanded this Friday (21) the withdrawal of foreign NATO troops (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) from two of its member countries – Bulgaria and Romania – as part of the measures claimed to reduce tension on the border with Russia. Ukraine.

NATO is a political-military alliance of United States It’s from Canada with European countries, which serves mainly for the collective defense of the Member States (see more below).

“There is no ambiguity,” the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in response to a question from a media outlet.

“It is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, material and weapons, as well as other measures, to return to the situation of 1997 in countries that were not members of NATO at the time. This is the case of Romania and Bulgaria,” said the foreign ministry. russian.

The declaration is given when the Russia deployed troops on its border with Ukraine and has conducted military exercises with Belarus, increasing the fears of United States and gives European Union of a new Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

1 of 1 A T-72B3 tank fires during Russian military exercises in the Rostov region, near the Ukrainian border, January 12, 2022 — Photo: AP A T-72B3 tank fires during Russian military exercises in the Rostov region near the Ukrainian border on January 12, 2022 — Photo: AP

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed the Crimea region – which is still under Russian rule – to prevent the country from getting closer to Western nations.

At the time, protesters overthrew then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who had given up on signing a free-trade treaty with the European Union and preferred to strengthen trade ties with Russia.

The decision gave rise to mass protests that resulted in Yanukovich’s dismissal, who fled to Russia. The Russians then reacted and invaded Crimea, under protest from the US, the European Union and NATO..

It was founded in 1949, during the Cold War, and its main objectives were to inhibit the advance of the Soviet Union in the European continent and the mutual protection of the countries (by the treaty, if a member is attacked the others must react).

With the collapse of the Soviet bloc, NATO began to expand towards Eastern Europe, almost doubling in size (the organization currently has almost 30 member states).

Countries that were part of the Soviet Union, such as Estonia, a latvia and the Lithuania, or Russia’s former allies in the Warsaw Pact, such as Poland, are now in the NATO orbit — which Russian President Vladimir Putin does not accept.

Putin not only wants NATO to stop expanding its area of ​​influence, he also wants the political-military alliance to retreat and move away from countries that were Russia (such as Belarus and Ukraine).

That’s why it invaded Crimea in 2014 and has now moved the Russian army to the border. He also demands that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the organization — which Western countries reject.

With the imminence of a new attack, Russia began to make new demands, such as the withdrawal of foreign NATO troops from countries such as Bulgaria and Romania.

As tensions escalate, the UK and Canada send military aid to Ukraine and US President Joe Biden has said Russia will pay dearly if it advances on the neighboring country. (see video below).

Biden vows ‘disaster for Russia’ if he invades Ukraine