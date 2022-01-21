https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/blinken-promete-dar-resposta-na-proxima-semana-as-propostas-russas-de-seguranca-diz-lavrov-21109853.html

Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov

Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov

Russia has no intention of attacking the Ukrainian nation, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 2022.01.21, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-21Q09:00-0300

2022-01-21Q09:00-0300

2022-01-21Q10:11-0300

international panorama

USA

east ukraine

Russia

tensions

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/21111096_0:286:3131:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_da74082c2424f97e950db529fb63d8f8.jpg

“You claim that we intend to attack Ukraine, even though we have already explained that this is not true,” Lavrov said after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. next week written responses to Moscow’s proposals regarding security guarantees in Europe. Lavrov said it would be correct to make the US response public and confirmed his intention to ask Antony Blinken to do so. The high diplomat also detailed that during the meeting the US tried to focus on the Ukraine issue, but he didn’t hear “any arguments supporting the American position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Just worries, worries, and worries.” At the same time, he is almost certain that in this answer there will be a passage about Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov described the conversation with Blinken as “helpful and frank”, adding that it will only be possible to judge whether the negotiations go the right way after Russia receive an official response from the US on the guarantees. Moscow does not rule out that the “hysteria” promoted by the West around Ukraine is aimed at covering up Kiev’s line to sabotage the Minsk Accords, Lavrov pondered. In addition, the Secretary of State promised explain how Washington sees its commitment to the non-expansion of NATO, told the head of the Russian chancellery.NATO acts against the Russian Federation, which is why Moscow opposes the bloc’s expansion to Eastern Europe, clarified the minister. This Friday (21), the heads of US and Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, held talks in Geneva. It was the third meeting of this level. The first took place in May last year in Reykjavik, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and the second took place in December, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

east ukraine

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/21111096_235:0:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ee97eb5238d4a31f8d2265ffc265a0d2.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

usa, eastern ukraine, russia, tensions