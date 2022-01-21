https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/blinken-promete-dar-resposta-na-proxima-semana-as-propostas-russas-de-seguranca-diz-lavrov-21109853.html
Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov
Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov
Russia has no intention of attacking the Ukrainian nation, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 2022.01.21, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-21Q09:00-0300
2022-01-21Q09:00-0300
2022-01-21Q10:11-0300
international panorama
USA
east ukraine
Russia
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/21111096_0:286:3131:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_da74082c2424f97e950db529fb63d8f8.jpg
“You claim that we intend to attack Ukraine, even though we have already explained that this is not true,” Lavrov said after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. next week written responses to Moscow’s proposals regarding security guarantees in Europe. Lavrov said it would be correct to make the US response public and confirmed his intention to ask Antony Blinken to do so. The high diplomat also detailed that during the meeting the US tried to focus on the Ukraine issue, but he didn’t hear “any arguments supporting the American position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Just worries, worries, and worries.” At the same time, he is almost certain that in this answer there will be a passage about Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov described the conversation with Blinken as “helpful and frank”, adding that it will only be possible to judge whether the negotiations go the right way after Russia receive an official response from the US on the guarantees. Moscow does not rule out that the “hysteria” promoted by the West around Ukraine is aimed at covering up Kiev’s line to sabotage the Minsk Accords, Lavrov pondered. In addition, the Secretary of State promised explain how Washington sees its commitment to the non-expansion of NATO, told the head of the Russian chancellery.NATO acts against the Russian Federation, which is why Moscow opposes the bloc’s expansion to Eastern Europe, clarified the minister. This Friday (21), the heads of US and Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, held talks in Geneva. It was the third meeting of this level. The first took place in May last year in Reykjavik, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and the second took place in December, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
east ukraine
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/21111096_235:0:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ee97eb5238d4a31f8d2265ffc265a0d2.jpg
usa, eastern ukraine, russia, tensions
Russia has no intention of attacking the Ukrainian nation, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“You claim that we intend to attack Ukraine, even though we have already explained that this is not true,” Lavrov said after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“We had a mid-term meeting. Antony Blinken told me that he is satisfied with the exchange of views we had, which will help you next week. […] to give us your written reaction.”
Lavrov said it would be right to make the US response public and confirmed his intention to ask Antony Blinken to do so.
Sergei Lavrov called the conversation with Blinken “helpful and frank”, adding that it will only be possible to judge whether the negotiations are going the right way after Russia receives an official response from the US on the guarantees.
Moscow does not rule out that the “hysteria” promoted by the West around Ukraine is aimed at covering up Kiev’s line to sabotage the Minsk Accords, Lavrov said.
The Russian MRE insists that “it is time to stop tolerating what the Kiev regime is doing, and force it to deliver what was not only promised but approved by the UN Security Council”.
NATO acts against the Russian Federation, which is why Moscow opposes the bloc’s expansion into eastern Europe, the minister clarified.
“This bloc was created against the Soviet Union, and now it acts against Russia.”
This Friday (21), the heads of US and Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, held talks in Geneva. It was the third meeting of this level. The first occurred in May of last year in Reykjavikon the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and the second took place in December, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.