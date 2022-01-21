Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov 7 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/blinken-promete-dar-resposta-na-proxima-semana-as-propostas-russas-de-seguranca-diz-lavrov-21109853.html

Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov

Russia has never threatened Ukrainian people and does not intend to attack Ukraine, says Lavrov

Russia has no intention of attacking the Ukrainian nation, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 2022.01.21, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-21Q09:00-0300

2022-01-21Q09:00-0300

2022-01-21Q10:11-0300

international panorama

USA

east ukraine

Russia

tensions

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/21111096_0:286:3131:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_da74082c2424f97e950db529fb63d8f8.jpg

“You claim that we intend to attack Ukraine, even though we have already explained that this is not true,” Lavrov said after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. next week written responses to Moscow’s proposals regarding security guarantees in Europe. Lavrov said it would be correct to make the US response public and confirmed his intention to ask Antony Blinken to do so. The high diplomat also detailed that during the meeting the US tried to focus on the Ukraine issue, but he didn’t hear “any arguments supporting the American position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Just worries, worries, and worries.” At the same time, he is almost certain that in this answer there will be a passage about Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov described the conversation with Blinken as “helpful and frank”, adding that it will only be possible to judge whether the negotiations go the right way after Russia receive an official response from the US on the guarantees. Moscow does not rule out that the “hysteria” promoted by the West around Ukraine is aimed at covering up Kiev’s line to sabotage the Minsk Accords, Lavrov pondered. In addition, the Secretary of State promised explain how Washington sees its commitment to the non-expansion of NATO, told the head of the Russian chancellery.NATO acts against the Russian Federation, which is why Moscow opposes the bloc’s expansion to Eastern Europe, clarified the minister. This Friday (21), the heads of US and Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, held talks in Geneva. It was the third meeting of this level. The first took place in May last year in Reykjavik, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and the second took place in December, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

east ukraine

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/21111096_235:0:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ee97eb5238d4a31f8d2265ffc265a0d2.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

usa, eastern ukraine, russia, tensions

09:00 2022.01.21 (updated: 10:11 2022.01.21)

Russia has no intention of attacking the Ukrainian nation, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“You claim that we intend to attack Ukraine, even though we have already explained that this is not true,” Lavrov said after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

What’s more, he confirmed that Blinken promised to give written responses to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees in Europe next week.

“We had a mid-term meeting. Antony Blinken told me that he is satisfied with the exchange of views we had, which will help you next week. […] to give us your written reaction.”

Lavrov said it would be right to make the US response public and confirmed his intention to ask Antony Blinken to do so.

The senior diplomat also detailed that during the meeting the US tried to focus on the Ukraine issue, but he didn’t hear “any argument that would substantiate the American position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Just worries, worries and worries.” . At the same time, he is almost certain that in this answer there will be a passage about Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov called the conversation with Blinken “helpful and frank”, adding that it will only be possible to judge whether the negotiations are going the right way after Russia receives an official response from the US on the guarantees.

Moscow does not rule out that the “hysteria” promoted by the West around Ukraine is aimed at covering up Kiev’s line to sabotage the Minsk Accords, Lavrov said.

The Russian MRE insists that “it is time to stop tolerating what the Kiev regime is doing, and force it to deliver what was not only promised but approved by the UN Security Council”.

Additionally, the secretary of state promised to explain how Washington sees its commitment to the non-expansion of NATO, said the head of the Russian foreign ministry.

NATO acts against the Russian Federation, which is why Moscow opposes the bloc’s expansion into eastern Europe, the minister clarified.

“This bloc was created against the Soviet Union, and now it acts against Russia.”

This Friday (21), the heads of US and Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, held talks in Geneva. It was the third meeting of this level. The first occurred in May of last year in Reykjavikon the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and the second took place in December, in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Family posts farewell to Olinda Bolsonaro | Santos and Region

Children and grandchildren made farewell posts to Olinda Bolsonaro, who died this Friday (21), in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved