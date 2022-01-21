Russia says talk of Biden could ‘destabilize situation’

Russia today denounced the “destabilizing” comments by Joe Biden, who threatened a “harsh” response in the event of an attack on Ukraine, at a time when the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, seeks support from Europeans in Berlin against Moscow.

The Kremlin’s reaction came after the US president said Moscow would pay a heavy price if it invaded Ukraine, including loss of life and tough sanctions on its economy.

“It will be a disaster for Russia,” he insisted.

For the Kremlin, these statements “may contribute to destabilizing the situation” and “raise totally false hopes” among some Ukrainian officials, according to spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

In the German capital, Blinken began meetings with his French and German counterparts and the British Foreign Secretary, ahead of crucial talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

Yesterday, the Secretary of State was in Kiev to show his support for Ukraine and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain on “the diplomatic and peaceful path”.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, fears of open conflict are growing.

Moscow insists it does not want to invade Ukraine and justifies the deployment of troops by the alleged threat posed by NATO. Ahead of the negotiations, he presented demands, including a veto on Ukraine’s accession to the transatlantic military alliance.

No written promises

Washington has rejected the requests, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that it “will not compromise its basic principles, such as the right of each nation to choose its path”.

Important meetings between the parties were held last week in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, without progress.

NATO allies have signaled their willingness to continue talking, but Moscow is asking for a written response to its proposals, which also include limiting Western maneuvers in the former Soviet zone of influence.

In Kiev, Blinken said he would not give a formal response to Lavrov at their Geneva talks on Friday and urged the Kremlin to dispel the threat of an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has fought pro-Russian separatist forces in the east of the country since 2014, the year Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula. More than 13,000 people died in that conflict.

In this context, Washington announced on Wednesday “a provision of 200 million dollars in aid for additional defensive security” to Ukraine, an amount that completes the 450 million dollars already agreed.

The UK also announced this week the shipment of defensive weapons to Ukraine.

And on Thursday, an official said the United States had approved requests from Baltic countries to send American-made weapons to Kiev.

Kiev authorities have requested arms from Germany on several occasions, but Berlin has so far refused.

german pipeline

During her first visit to Ukraine on Monday, the new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, assured that Germany “would do everything to ensure Ukraine’s security”, but ruled out sending weapons.

In Berlin, discrepancies between Western allies could reappear over the controversial Nord Strem 2 pipeline, which is expected to double Russia’s natural gas supply to Germany without going through Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that new tensions with Moscow could have consequences for this pipeline, which is now completed but did not enter service until the green light from the German energy regulator.